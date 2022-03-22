Watch: George Kambosos Jr. flexes monstrous power after feuding with Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney are in talks to meet each other for an undisputed lightweight title fight. This comes after Vasyl Lomachenko opted to serve his home country Ukraine due to its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Both Kambosos Jr. and Haney have now re-started their social media banter after ESPN reported them as potential competitors. However, the Australian champion didn’t restrict his shots to just words. Kambosos Jr. showcased his vicious power and boxing skills to the display as he took aim at ‘The Dream’ Haney.

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos When the gate is closed the little dog barks and is full of energy but let’s see when the gate is fully open if the little dog still has the same bark and energy!!! Tick tock When the gate is closed the little dog barks and is full of energy but let’s see when the gate is fully open if the little dog still has the same bark and energy!!! Tick tock ⌛️ My energy will forever b the same… you were forced into his position let’s not confuse the people! twitter.com/georgekambosos… My energy will forever b the same… you were forced into his position let’s not confuse the people! twitter.com/georgekambosos…

Kambosos Jr’s speed, power, precision, footwork, head movement, and every other boxing feature looked on point. Fresh from a win over Teofimo Lopez, a victory against Devin Haney would introduce a prominent surge in the Australian's career.

Watch George Kambosos Jr.’s monstrous training below:

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. had verbally agreed to fight each other after both men won their latest outings. However, negotiations appeared to have fallen which let Vasyl Lomachenko slide into the discussion.

‘Loma’ vs. ‘Ferocious’ would have also been a stellar fight. However, the Ukrainian’s exit from an immediate appearance has revived Devin Haney's corner. The lightweight division could now bare witness to one of its biggest matchups in years.

George Kambosos Jr. shook the world in his last fight

After some severe drama and confusion, Teofimo Lopez and 'Ferocious' collided in-ring under the Matchroom banner in November 2021 at Madison Square Garden. To most people's surprise, Kambosos Jr. delivered a top-level performance and battered Lopez Jr. throughout.

Kambosos Jr Returns to Australia

‘Take Over’ Lopez fought back on multiple occasions. However, Kambosos Jr. had put some nasty damage on his face by then. Based on that performance alone, Devin Haney cannot afford to overlook the dangers that ’Ferocious' poses.

The lightweight thriller is yet to get an official confirmation on board. However, the reports have already sent the boxing world into a frenzy.

Edited by John Cunningham