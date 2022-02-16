George Kambosos Jr. reportedly ordered to defend his titles against Vasyl Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. looks set to defend his titles against Vasyl Lomachenko. While on the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn revealed that the WBO has ordered Kambosos to defend his belts against Lomachenko:

"Because of the WBO ruling for George Kambosos which is they’ve ordered negotiations for the Lomachenko fight, really the only fight that George Kambosos is going to get away with is the undisputed fight anyway,"

Hearn, who represents Devin Haney, the other front-runner to face Kambosos, will likely do everything in his power to try and supersede the WBO's order. Hearn will want a Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney fight for all the belts in the division instead.

If 'Ferocious' takes Lomachenko on, he will have a chance to defend his belts. However, if he takes Haney on, he has the chance to become Undisputed Champion.

Haney currently holds the only other belt in the division, the WBC Lightweight Championship. 'Ferocious' is the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world, holding the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight titles since November last year. Ever since his shock win over Teofimo Lopez, Haney has been asking for a shot at his titles. The online trash-talk has continued for months with no solid outcome.

Lomachenko has kept relatively quiet and is now the favorite to land the fight against George Kambosos Jr.

Vasyl Lomachenko has reportedly agreed to his side of the deal to fight George Kambosos Jr.

'The Matrix' has always stated that his sole aim is to win his titles back. Lomachenko is willing to do whatever it takes for another shot at becoming the Unified Lightweight Champion. Sources told Mike Coppinger that Lomachenko has reportedly agreed to his side of the deal to fight 'Ferocious':

"Sources: Vasily Lomachenko has agreed to his side of a deal for a fight with George Kambosos that would be televised on ESPN on June 4. Kambosos hasn’t agreed as he weighs options. Deal includes rematch clause for second fight in Australia if Loma wins"

George Kambosos Jr. has not spoken about the deal yet. However, if he does take on Lomachenko in his first title defense, it will make for a daring challenge. Lomachenko is a former Unified Lightweight Champion and is considered one of the most skilled boxers in any division.

