"The biggest and best challengers"- George Kambosos Jr. claims he is ready to take on anyone

George Kambosos Jr. is ready to take anyone on in 2022. The newly-crowned Unified Lightweight Champion of the world is highly confident.

Since his shock win over Teofimo Lopez last year, practically everyone in the division has called him out for a fight. Although 'Ferocious' has confirmed that his next fight will be in Australia, he has not confirmed his opponent yet.

In a recent tweet, he said:

"Damn right!! The biggest and best challengers, the ones that actually have a real set of big nuts not big egos and lies to step up to the plate!! And Still"

Kambosos Jr. looks to make his first title defense in his home country of Australia. The support for him down under is immense.

'Ferocious' proved everyone wrong in November last year when he went toe-to-toe with the hardest puncher in the division. Not only did he come out on top but he also managed to knock down the knockout artist. However, a great champion is one who can defend his belt.

The lightweight division currently has one of the most star-studded rosters in boxing, with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

George Kamboso Jr. has a lot of opponents to pick from. However, the fight that seems most likely is against Lomachenko. The Ukrainian is one of the most talented boxers in the world.

George Kambosos Jr. calls out Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. recently called out Devin Haney for ducking him. 'Ferocious' suggested Haney is trying to be manipulative and is not sending a contract. He then asked Lomachenko to send him a decent offer instead.

"When I said 'Now We Can Talk' I meant it! I didn’t expect @Realdevinhaney for you to manipulate & play games. @EddieHearn what’s wrong with your boy! Yes or No? @DAZNBoxing got no faith in him? Hey @VasylLomachenko tell @BobArum to make a serious offer to @loudibella I’m waiting"

With two opponents ready to go to war with him, it is only a matter of time before we get to see 'Ferocious' defend his titles against top competition. It will be interesting to see if he can defend his belts and solidify his status as champion.

