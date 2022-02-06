"We are waiting for your decision" - Vasyl Lomachenko reveals an offer has been made to George Kambosos Jr. 

Vasyl Lomachenko has revealed that he's in talks to fight George Kambosos Jr. later this year. According to 'Hi-Tech', he's just waiting on 'The Emperor's' answer.

In November 2021, Kambosos Jr. pulled off the biggest upset of the year. He defeated Teofimo Lopez via split decision in a wild fight that saw him claim the WBO (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight titles.

Many thought that 'The Emperor' would face 'The Takeover' in a rematch next. However, it was revealed that there was no rematch clause in their contract, meaning that the new champion would have to find a new opponent. It seems that his first title defense may have come in the form of 'Hi-Tech'.

Lomachenko took to Twitter to announce that his team had made an offer to fight Kambosos Jr. next, and that he was just waiting on the champion's answer.

See Vasyl Lomachenko's tweet about fighting George Kambosos Jr. below:

LOMA @VasylLomachenko @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision… @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision…

If the fight gets made, it'll likely be the biggest of the year. The bout would be the biggest championship match for Lomachenko since 2020, when he lost his unified Lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez.

During his absence from the lightweight title scene, Kambosos Jr. captured the throne that 'Hi-Tech' once had. Now, the two 135lb stars may soon be set for a championship clash before the end of the year.

Vasyl Lomachenko went undefeated in 2021

Vasyl Lomachenko went into 2021 in need of a win. He came off a massive upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, and 'The Takeover' declined to rematch him. As a result, 'Hi-Tech' was once again at the back of the line.

Lomachenko started his comeback off by facing Japanese prospect Masayoshi Nakatani in June 2021. Both men held losses to then-new champion Lopez, so the matchup made sense. However, 'Loma' dominated the bout and ended any comparisons between their careers by knocking out Masayoshi in the ninth round.

Despite the impressive victory, Lomachenko didn't receive a title shot. As a result, he decided to fight another top contender in Richard Commey.

The former IBF lightweight champion was destroyed by 'Hi-Tech', with Lomachenko dominating the bout in all 12 rounds. 'Loma' won the bout via unanimous decision, in a hard-to-watch fight.

After going undefeated in 2021, Lomachenko began gunning for a title bout against George Kambosos Jr. Now, he may soon get his shot at 'The Emperor'. While a fight between the two has yet to be confirmed, fans of the lightweight stars can expect news of a potential bout in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim