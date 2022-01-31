"More to come in 2022" - George Kambosos Jr. sweeps the board at Aus-Boxing awards

George Kambosos Jr. is currently embracing all the attention and laurels he is getting for his stellar performance in New York City. 'Ferocious' put on the performance of a lifetime against the former top dog of the lightweight division, Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos caused one of the biggest upsets of the year when he dethroned Lopez on November 27 last year.

With his title-winning performance in November last year, the boxer has swept the Australian Boxing awards with 4 awards. 'Ferocious' won Fighter of the Year, Performance of the Year, Fight of the Year, and Upset of the Year. Showing his love and appreciation to the fans, he penned a message on Twitter.

"Thankyou to the great fans of our sport for voting me for these awards for the Australian boxing awards for 2021 more to come in 2022 #AndStill"

The unified lightweight kingpin cleans house, winning four annual awards from his signature night in New York.



Now, as the Unified Champion of the division, George Kambosos Jr. calls the shots on whom he fights next and where. The Australian is looking to set up a blockbuster event in his home country for his first title defense. 'Ferocious' is currently on the lookout for his next opponent in one of the most star-studded divisions in boxing.

George Kambosos Jr. calls out Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Vasyl Lomachenko

'Ferocious' has been going back and forth with Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney on Twitter over the past few weeks. Both Haney and Garcia are two of the top contenders in the division. Garcia is looking to get his hands on a title after a year-long break from the ring. Haney, on the other hand, wants to get his hands on more belts and solidify his status as a champion.

However, possibly the most interesting fight of them all would be Kambosos vs. Vasyl Lomachenko. 'The Matrix' is fresh off a sound thrashing of Richard Commey back in December last year at Madison Square Garden. 'Hi-Tech' silenced all his doubters with that fight as he revealed his intentions going forward. Lomachenko wants his belts back and a fight against newly crowned champion George Kambosos Jr. would be just what the doctor ordered.

