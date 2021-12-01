Former unified 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez shows a more gracious side while thanking Canelo Alvarez for moral support after his shocking loss to George Kambosos

Teofimo Lopez has taken a lot of flack since his loss to George Kambosos this past weekend. 'The Takeover' suffered his first pro-career loss at the hands of the Australian. The backlash has been major because of Lopez not backing up all the trash talk he indulged himself in leading up to the fight and also for not accepting his loss to Kambosos, who was the better man that night.

After being called out by the likes of Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Jake Paul and others, it seems like Teofimo Lopez received a helping hand from the pound-for-pound king. Lopez recently posted a Tweet where he thanked Canelo Alvarez for his encouraging words, take a look at what he said:

"Gracias campeon for your talk! Keeping my spirit up high and strong."

@Canelo @CANELOTEAM Gracias campeón for your talk! Keeping my spirit up high and strong. 🙏

While the details of Canelo Alvarez's conversation with Teofimo Lopez are unknown, it can be assumed that the undisputed super-middleweight champion would have consoled Lopez.

It is worth noting that Canelo was also counted out after his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., however, he came back stronger than before. Teofimo Lopez will look to do the same and make a resounding statement whenever he decides to return to the ring.

What is next for Teofimo Lopez after his loss to George Kambosos?

Teofimo Lopez has been caught off guard after his loss to George Kambosos. Lopez was looking to challenge Devin Haney next, but since he lost the fight with Kambosos, a probable fight with Haney is also off.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Teofimo Lopez Sr on George Kambosos Jr SD Teofimo Lopez: "No rematch man. My mistake was leaving my son at 135lbs so long… We're gonna go up to 140lbs, get a fight in February and then fight Josh Taylor. This doesn't change anything." [ @SecondsOutLive Teofimo Lopez Sr on George Kambosos Jr SD Teofimo Lopez: "No rematch man. My mistake was leaving my son at 135lbs so long… We're gonna go up to 140lbs, get a fight in February and then fight Josh Taylor. This doesn't change anything." [@SecondsOutLive]

However, Teofimo Lopez Sr. is certain that this has not changed anything for his son. The team has plans to move up to 140lbs and book a fight in February. Lopez has been competing in the 135lbs division for eight years and was looking to move up a weight class for a while.

It will be interesting to see what Teofimo Lopez does in the 140lbs division and whether he can come back stronger from his recent loss.

