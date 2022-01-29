Negotiations for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos fall apart 

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos seemed to be the next big championship bout in the lightweight division. The conversations to make this fight happen had been going around for a while as well.

However, negotiations seem to have stalled. According to a report by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the fight has fallen apart because Devin Haney is not satisfied with the offers made:

"Officials involved have struggled to come up with a financial package that will satisfy Haney... While Kambosos’s team, promoter Lou DiBella and manager Peter Kahn, continues to discuss with Top Rank a deal to face Vasyl Lomachenko – negotiations for a two-fight package there have been relatively seamless – there is some momentum building towards a deal with Ryan Garcia."

As mentioned by Chris Mannix, the Australian's team has already started to look for different opponents. Vasyl Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia have emerged as the front runners to fight Kambosos.

George Kambosos was called out by Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia has been out of the boxing ring for a little over a year now. However, 'The Flash' is determined to fight big names moving forward. Garcia is eyeing a return in April this year and has already called out the lightweight champion.

Ryan Garcia believes he is the perfect opponent for George Kambosos. During an interview with ESNEWS, Garcia even suggested that he would sell the fight better than any of the other lightweight contenders:

"I do like that fight... I would sell better than every single one of these guys. I win that fight, I knock him out within probably seven rounds... I would love that opportunity to fight [him]. Hopefully he wants it. I make more sense. Coming off a long layoff, you just got the belts... I'm the perfect picking. Might as well come after me."

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview with ESNEWS below:

