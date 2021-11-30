"George beat the man, who beat the man"- Lou DiBella says lightweight star Devin Haney now chases a lucrative fight with unified 135-pound boss George Kambosos 

George Kambosos Jr. made history this past weekend when he defeated Teofimo Lopez in their highly anticipated grudge match. Not only was the Australian successful in dethroning Lopez for his lightweight crown, Kambosos managed to turn the picture of the lightweight division upside down.

Interestingly enough, Kambosos Jr. was not even in the conversation for being one of the best in the division before this fight. Now all of a sudden, he is the top draw in the lightweight division. The Australian is now the unified champion holding the WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring titles.

#LopezKambososJr @georgekambosos backs up his pre-fight prediction to SHOCK Teofimo Lopez and take the gold down under! 👏115-111 Kambosos Jr, 114-113 Lopez…115-112 Kambosos Jr!What a win for the Ferocious one 👑 #AndTheNew 😲 @georgekambosos backs up his pre-fight prediction to SHOCK Teofimo Lopez and take the gold down under! 👏115-111 Kambosos Jr, 114-113 Lopez…115-112 Kambosos Jr!What a win for the Ferocious one 👑 #AndTheNew #LopezKambososJr https://t.co/HjBQyGVeMn

The only title left to add to the collection is the WBC strap held by Devin Haney. Heading into the fight, Teofimo Lopez looked certain to fight Haney next, however, after a shock victory it seems as though Kambosos now holds all the cards.

While some have suggested that Kambosos is eyeing a shot at Haney, Lou DiBella, the promoter of George Kambosos Jr., has suggested it is the other way around. The former pro-boxer recently responded to Chris Mannix's article over Twitter and said:

"Nice article, @SIChrisMannix, but it's not @georgekambosos "staring down a shot at Haney". It's Devin staring down, or hoping for, a shot at George Kambosos. George beat the man who beat the man at lightweight and holds the belts (and cards). They come to him."

Take a look at the tweet by Lou DiBella below:

Lou DiBella @loudibella Nice article, @SIChrisMannix ⁩, but it’s not ⁦ @georgekambosos ⁩ “staring down a shot at Haney”. It’s Devin staring down, or hoping for, a shot at George Kambosos. George beat the man who beat the man at lightweight and holds the belts (and cards). They come to him. #boxing Nice article, @SIChrisMannix⁩, but it’s not ⁦@georgekambosos⁩ “staring down a shot at Haney”. It’s Devin staring down, or hoping for, a shot at George Kambosos. George beat the man who beat the man at lightweight and holds the belts (and cards). They come to him. #boxing https://t.co/KJRBPqvobx

The promoter of George Kambosos has made it known that the newly crowned champion is the top draw in the division and others will have to come to him.

What is next for George Kambosos Jr.?

After beating arguably the most ferocious lightweight, a lot has changed for Kambosos Jr.. The Australian now stands tall as the top draw in the division. Since winning the title, Kambosos has attracted a number of challenges from fellow lightweights. Namely, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has stated that he'd like to now make George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight titles in Vegas, USA or Sydney, Australia. [ @IFLTV Eddie Hearn has stated that he'd like to now make George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight titles in Vegas, USA or Sydney, Australia. [@IFLTV] https://t.co/O3rJtqehss

However, as expressed by Eddie Hearn, they will look to make Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney happen next year in Sydney, Australia. It would be interesting to see where Kambosos Jr. goes from here.

Edited by C. Naik