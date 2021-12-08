Vasily Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: Preview and prediction

Vasily Lomachenko returns Saturday night. The former pound-for-pound star is set to restore his winning ways, but in his way stands the ever-tough, former IBF 135-pound champion Richard Commey.

The Lomachenko vs. Commey matchup airs live on ESPN, and its winner could very well earn a huge fight next. With the recent upset win by George Kambosos over Teofimo Lopez, the lightweight division has been turned upside down.

Let's take a look at what to expect when Vasily Lomachenko and Richard Commey clash on Saturday night.

Vasily Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: Preview

Vasily Lomachenko is considered one of the best lightweights on the planet, and for good reason. 'Hi-tech' burst onto the professional boxing scene in 2013 following his storied amateur career. 'Loma' acclimated quickly to the pro style while winning a share of the featherweight title in his third fight.

Over the next few years, the Ukranian built his reputation by destroying fighters such as Guillermo Rigondeaux and Gary Russell Jr. Despite his potential GOAT (Greatest of All Time) hype, the multiple division kingpin slipped in 2020 after losing to Teofimo Lopez. Lomachenko did rebound in June this year by dominating Masayoshi Nakatani.

Meanwhile, Richard Commey has had a much different road to stardom than his celebrated opponent. Commey operated under the radar until his fight with Robert Easter Jr. in 2016. Commey came up short that night, but has since made a name for himself as one of the world's toughest lightweights.

Vasily Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: Prediction

Vasily Lomachenko is a massive favorite against Richard Commey this Saturday.

Lomachenko is one of the more intelligent and defensively sound fighters in the division. That's not to say he can't be drawn into a brawl, but the best chance to beat him is in the early rounds of the bout. Lomachenko is notorious for getting better as the fight progresses.

Somewhat similar to Floyd Mayweather Jr., 'Hi-Tech' downloads early information from his opponents before attacking in the later rounds. Commey has top-shelf offense, too. 'RC'S' biggest weapon is his right-hand, which has set up many of his 27 knockouts.

While Commey can hypothetically land a right hand and put Lomachenko down, that's not likely. Lomachenko has one of the best chins in the game, and he's been on a warpath since his Lopez setback. The easy bet is Lomachenko to win big here.

The Outcome

Vasily Lomachenko will earn a huge win Saturday night on ESPN. 'Hi-Tech' is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, and while Commey is tough, it won't be enough.

Commey will likely have some early success, and chase the quick finish. However, over the course of the fight, the tide will turn, and Lomacheno will drown him and get a big knockout victory.

Prediction: Vasily Lomachenko via TKO.

Edited by Joshua Broom