"Whatever it takes to make that fight”- Eddie Hearn reveals Devin Haney is ready to take on George Kambosos Jr. 

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Devin Haney is ready to do whatever it takes to make a fight with George Kambosos Jr. happen.

Ever since George Kambosos Jr. pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history against Teofimo Lopez Jr., there has been constant discussion of what's next for the new Lightweight king.

Devin Haney emerged as the top candidate to take on the Australian in the past and both fighters were seemingly ready to fight each other as well. However, the negotiations recently fell apart and it seems like we might have to wait a while to see Haney and Kambosos Jr. cross paths in the ring.

Haney's promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that his team is ready to do whatever it takes to make that fight happen. Hearn also claimed that Kambosos Jr. had been slightly delusional about his paycheck.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn said:

“I was with Devin last night. We can’t make it any clearer. Cut the rubbish, we will do whatever it takes to make that fight. I said that to both people, George Kambosos right now is slightly delusional about the money he thinks he should make, that’s the case for all fighters. If you want legacy, if you want undisputed, Devin is on board. My message to the Kambosos team is whatever it takes, we will be there."

George Kambosos Jr. wants to take on the biggest challengers

George Kambosos Jr. has been called out by almost everyone in the Lightweight division ever since becoming the unified Lightweight Champion. Interestingly, the Australian himself is eager to take on the biggest challengers in the division to further cement his legacy.

While the search for his next opponent continues, Kambosos Jr. recently took to Twitter to send out a message to the Lightweight division. While claiming to be ready for "the biggest and best challengers", he said:

"Damn right!! The biggest and best challengers, the ones that actually have a real set of big nuts not big egos and lies to step up to the plate!! And Still"

