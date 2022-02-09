“The kid’s s*** scared"- George Kambosos Jr. takes shot at Devin Haney ahead of their potential bout

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney have been in discussions over a potential fight for some time now. Kambosos Jr. recently revealed he doesn't think Haney will take the fight.

Following Kambosos Jr.'s victory over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021, Haney called him out. A week later, the British fighter scored a unanimous decision victory over Joseph Diaz to add more fuel to a potential bout.

While a fight between the two was seemingly trending in the right direction, Kambosos Jr. doesn't seem to think the bout will happen. TalkSPORT's Michael Benson recently revealed the champion's comments on the matchup.

Kambosos Jr. said regarding a potential fight between the two:

“The kid’s s*** scared and his own broadcaster won’t back him because he ain’t bringing subscriptions. Cold hard truth. Poor kid did like 500 tickets his last fight. I was there. It was his hometown too. I did more in my pro debut at a club.”

George Kambosos Jr. has no shortage of potential challengers

George Kambosos Jr. captured the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight titles last year in a massive split decision upset victory over Teofimo Lopez.

Many believed Kambosos Jr. would challenge 'The Takeover' once again, but it was later revealed that there was no rematch clause in their contract. Following that news, it seemed like almost half the division called out the Australian.

Many notable names have called him out since. Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and the aforementioned Devin Haney all sent shots in his direction. However, it seems like only two fighters appear to be in the running - Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Lomachenko notably said he'd like to fight the new Lightweight Champion after his upset victory. However, news of a fight between the two went quiet until earlier this week, when the Ukrainian called out Kambosos Jr. on Twitter. 'Hi-Tech' noted that he was waiting on the Australian's decision regarding their offer to fight.

LOMA @VasylLomachenko @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision… @georgekambosos Hey champion, we have made the best offer for you. We are waiting for your decision…

As of now, it remains to be seen who George Kambosos Jr. will fight in his next outing. However, fans of the Australian can expect news of his return in the weeks to come.

Edited by C. Naik