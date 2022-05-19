Joshua Buatsi addresses his career progression 

Joshua Buatsi, 29, returns to the ring this Saturday (May 21) as he's set to face Craig Richards in a south London rivalry. The undefeated light-heavyweight was last in the ring in August, where he beat Ricards Bolotņiks via TKO.

The former Olympian is seeking a world title shot in the near future. If he manages to get past his next competitor, he will get closer to an opportunity.

After critics made comments on Buatsi's career progression, he has responded in an interview with 'Boxing Social', via YouTube.

"Lets look at the 2016 [Summer Olympics] crop in the light-heavyweight division, besides my man in France [Mathieu Bauderlique], tell me who's got rankings in there. I'll be up there, the guy from France will be up there too. [...] You have to run your own race."

He was then asked about his desire for a world title shot if he wins on Saturday to which he replied:

"I'll be pushing for that, for sure, but as we know Saturday is what I'm predominantly thinking about. So, get Saturday out the way but of course I would like to fight for a world title, I've make it clear."

Richards serves as an eliminator for the WBA title – the belt Dmitry Bivol defended in extraordinary fashion against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earlier this month. With Alvarez hopeful of securing a rematch against the undefeated Russian, the winner of the two London fighters may have to wait for their shot. However, there are still other names for the Brit to chase.

Watch the full interview here, via 'Boxing Social' (YouTube):

What's next for Joshua Buatsi if he beats Craig Richards?

Lots of speculation has circulated over the years surrounding a potential fight for the former Olympian against Anthony Yarde in an exciting British showdown. This would add a high profile name to both of their resumes.

The Olympic bronze medalist's promoter Eddie Hearn told 'Pro Boxing Fans' in January that he had made an offer to make the fight. Unfortunately, the fight never materialized, which has left the rumors to continue.

Buatsi told 'Metro.co.uk' that the British clash will 'hopefully get to the point' of potentially happening.

Edited by Aditya Singh