"That's stupid" - Anthony Yarde slams offer to fight Joshua Buatsi

Anthony Yarde was not impressed with Eddie Hearn's offer to fight Joshua Buatsi. Following his stoppage victory against Lyndon Arthur, Yarde holds the WBO Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Championship and is mandatory to face the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. fight.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, he said:

"I got told about that two weeks ago, I don't pay attention to it but even if I got told about that I'd say that's stupid. I've had conversations with Eddie Hearn, he's a smart guy, he knows when to put the offer in. He knows I'm mandatory for a world title shot, possibly a unification, it makes no common sense to have that fight."

Yarde further stated that he and Buatsi have spoken to each other privately and have agreed to have a stadium fight when the time is right.

"Me and Buatsi have spoken face-to-face, we know what it is, we're gonna fight. But were gonna have a headline fight maybe somewhere like the O2."

Watch Anthony Yarde's interview with iFL TV below:

Buatsi is currently scheduled to fight domestic and south London rival Craig Richards on May 21 at the O2 arena. The winner will have a chance to fight Canelo Alvarez in December, as per the Mexican champion's promoter Eddie Hearn.

What's next for Anthony Yarde?

After avenging his defeat against Lyndon Arthur in December, Anthony Yarde is approaching a period of inactivity. Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr. is speculated to take place in June, meaning 'The Beast' could be out of the ring for almost a year before fighting for the WBO belt.

However, with Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte happening on April 23, it is plausible the man from Hackney could fight on the undercard. Yarde, 30, is still fairly inexperienced as a boxer with only 24 professional fights and a limited amateur career. Hence, a tune-up bout could give him an extra confidence boost.

