"I love that fight!" - Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith talks Deontay Wilder vs. Dillian Whyte

Following Deontay Wilder's back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury, the former heavyweight champion has confirmed that he will return to the ring. Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith has responded to rumors of a potential fight between Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

'The Bronze Bomber' lost his world title to Tyson Fury in their 2020 rematch before he was beaten again in a trilogy fight last October. The American was silent on his future for a long while, but has now confirmed he will box again.

Wilder, however, isn't the only heavyweight who's come off the back of a defeat against 'The Gypsy King'. Dillian Whyte was stopped by the fellow Brit in April from a devastating sixth-round knockout.

Since Wilder announced his return to the sport, many have wondered who the American will face up against next.

Head of Sky Sports Boxing Adam Smith has expressed his enthusiasm for a potential matchup between Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte in the UK.

Smith told SecondsOut:

"I love that fight! They've talked about it [and] Dillian's called him out for a long time. Can you imagine the build-up to that, the personalities? I'd love that fight and I'd love Deontay to fight over [here] in London so, 'Deontay Wilder, my friend if you are watching, come and fight over here."

Smith then added:

"It was a pleasure to have you [Wilder] alongside us for AJ [Anthony Joshua] vs. Klitschko, commentating. But we know you want to be in the middle of that ring, whether it's at Wembley or wherever. I would love to see Deontay come over here and fight a massive fight. Yeah, Dillian Whyte will be brilliant, why not? Let's do it!"

With both men looking to return from devastating defeats, it makes perfect sense to encounter in an ultimate showdown. The pair both hold incredible punch power and their styles could be set up for an epic affair.

The two share a history with the WBC. Wilder held the WBC Heavyweight Title from 2015 to 2020, making 10 successful defenses. By winning the championship, he became the first American heavyweight world champion since 2007.

Whyte held the WBC Interim Heavyweight Title twice, between 2019 to 2020, and again from 2021 to April 2022. The Brit spent a frustrating 1,634 days waiting for a shot at the WBC crown.

Watch Smith's full interview here:

Deontay Wilder vs. Dillian Whyte - Potential head-to-head

With Deontay Wilder being thirty-six years old, the American holds a professional record of 42-2 ( and one draw). The hard-hitting heavyweight has 41 knockouts and has dropped every one of his opponents to the canvas.

'The Body Snatcher', however, is one year younger than Wilder and holds a professional record of 28-3 with 19 knockouts under his belt. The Brit's losses came from Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Alexander Povetkin, who he beat in the rematch.

Wilder will look to eventually recover his world championship status, while Whyte still seeks his first claim to the top. With pressure building on both heavyweights' next fight, a clash between the pair would be a huge event.

