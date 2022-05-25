"He's got more chance of winning the next Olympics than he has beating Tyson Fury" - Frank Bruno on Anthony Joshua's chances with Tyson Fury

Frank Bruno has suggested that Anthony Joshua would have a better chance of winning another Olympic gold medal than beating arch rival Tyson Fury in a potential showdown.

The fight between Joshua and Fury has been spoken about for many years but the pair have never come to a complete agreement due to a number of stumbling blocks. Last summer, it appeared that the bout was set to finally take place, but the Manchester native was instead ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

In the meantime, Joshua lost his unified WBA, WBO and IBF World Titles for the second time in his career to Oleksandr Usyk. This, of course, ruined any plans for the undisputed fight.

Bruno was speaking to iFL TV, and was asked if he's optimistic about seeing Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight:

"Yeah, they'd make a lot of money. Money talks and bulls*** always walks in boxing and it's a big fight. Tyson has put a lot of verbal on the table. Tyson puts a lot verbally on the table and Anthony Joshua hasn't got jack s*** at the moment so he's desperate. He [Joshua] wants to get some belts back and wants to beat him [Fury] but I think he's got more chance of winning the next Olympics than he has beating Tyson Fury."

Bruno himself had some historic nights against a Tyson of his own, twice facing the ferocious Mike Tyson for the World Heavyweight Championship during his career. Unfortunately, the Brit lost both by stoppage.

Despite Fury declaring that he is retiring from boxing after his latest title defence against Whyte, there is a feeling that he could make a U-turn.

Watch Bruno's full interview here:

Will we ever see Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?

One of the most talked-about fights over the past decade has been Joshua against Fury, but it still seems so distant. The heavyweight clash would go down as one of modern boxing's biggest fights and could provide a spectacle.

The fear amongst the boxing fanbase is that the two British heavyweights may leave it too late to fight or end up never doing it at all.

Much depends on Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. If 'AJ' surpasses that hurdle, the next step would be to see if he and Fury can finally reach an agreement. As far away as it may seem, there's still a chance of the two warriors finally getting into the ring.

