Tyson Fury receives a special gift from cricketer Andrew Flintoff

Tyson Fury seems to be enjoying his retirement and has recently been involved in TV shows such as A League Of Their Own. The heavyweight featured on the sports show with the likes of Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and former professional footballer Jamie Redknapp.

The Morecambe boxer has said he’s retired from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in a WBC Heavyweight Title bout in April. However, he left the door open to other moves, such as a potential hybrid bout against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury took to social media where he showcased a present from Andrew Flintoff. The fighter thanked him for a raincoat that the former cricketer gifted him from his new clothing collection. Fury posted a video on his Instagram story, where he said:

"Thank you for the jacket Freddie! Cheers pal. Just what I needed, a rainproof coat."

Tyson Fury has vowed to hang up his gloves after retaining his WBC Heavyweight Championship against Dillian Whyte.

The 33-year-old undoubtedly has an engaging personality which shines through when he is accompanied by huge personalities such as 'Freddie' Flintoff. Fury and Flintoff have created a friendship by recently collaborating together on TV shows, which is most likely a factor in sending a free rain coat from his new clothing range to the heavyweight.

Fury seems interested in remaining on the TV screen, even if he's away from the ring. This is something that could continue into the future for the two-time heavyweight champion.

Watch Tyson Fury on A League Of Their Own here:

How to find Andrew Flintoff's brand new clothing that Tyson Fury was displaying

The former England cricketer revealed on May 12 that his brand new collection with Regatta Great Outdoors had landed.

The clothing range can be found on the Regatta Great Outdoors website, where Flintoff has a full page of his brand new collection. This includes the rain coat that Fury was wearing in his recent Instagram story.

Flintoff's collection also includes versatile parkas, fleeces, t-shirts and much more.

Visit Andrew Flintoff's Instagram page, where he's offered a discount code to get an extra 10% off all orders:

Edited by John Cunningham