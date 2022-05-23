"Yes training daily" - Tyson Fury reveals why he hasn't given up on his training routine

Despite Tyson Fury's retirement claims, many still aren't fully convinced that the Englishman has hung up his gloves, especially given that he's been training hard while on holiday.

'The Gypsy King' traveled to France with his family, including dad John and wife Paris, after defeating Dillian Whyte last month. He confirmed his plans to retire after the fight and insisted he would not return, even for an undisputed clash against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The heavyweight recently posted an Instagram story that shut down rumors that he's training for a future fight. The caption read:

"Yes training daily but just to keep my weight down & for my mental health."

The caption was followed up by "#JUSTLOVETRAINING."

Speculation that Fury wasn't retiring arose from a post on social media that showed him shadow boxing during his stay in the south of France. Fury's father also dropped a fresh hint that his son could make a U-turn on his retirement while narrating over the social media video.

"Nearly 34 in August and he is still on fire; he won't be getting beaten for a long time this man. Look at this he never stops, loves it."

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury



SOUTH OF FRANCE

2022.



1 of the most beautiful places on earth BLESSED The man in the shadow is always following me!SOUTH OF FRANCE2022.1 of the most beautiful places on earthBLESSED The man in the shadow is always following me!😎 SOUTH OF FRANCE 🇫🇷 2022. 1 of the most beautiful places on earth 🌍 BLESSED 🙏 https://t.co/rN27bXEBAr

The Brit's return from holiday could see him meet WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to decide whether he will vacate his title. Fans are yet to be convinced by Fury's retirement claim, especially given the champ's desire to still face UFC star Francis Ngannou in an exhibition bout.

Will Tyson Fury make a comeback later this year?

Several companions around Tyson Fury have suggested that he could be enticed into a fight with long-term rival Joshua if 'AJ' beats Usyk in July.

However, Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward believes that the star is set on his decision after becoming frustrated with missing out on previous opportunities. Steward told Sky Sports:

"I know a lot of the retirement has to do with not getting the fights he wants... It’s really mentally challenging to be offered fights and go through negotiations for fights and then for them to fall through at the end. For him, being retired, I’m happy because that’s what he wants."

Watch Tyson Fury being trained by SugarHill Steward here, via iFL TV:

