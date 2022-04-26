Dillian Whyte wants to rematch Tyson Fury - "I want another go"

Dillian Whyte would like another go at dethroning 'The Gypsy King'.

'The Body Snatcher' challenged for Tyson Fury's WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles this past Saturday. The 94,000 roaring fans at Wembley Stadium got to witness one of the biggest British boxing matches of all time. Well, it was promoted that way going in.

Instead of a close matchup, it was one-way traffic. Fury dominated the shorter Whyte for the first five rounds with his devastating jab. The end of the sixth round saw the champion level the challenger with a right uppercut that caused him to spiral to the mat. He was then unable to beat the count.

Now, in his first public comments since his defeat, Whyte has discussed his loss. In an interview with Sky Sports News, the former WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion said that he would like a second crack at Fury.

"He said he's going to retire, I hope he doesn't retire, because I want another go... I'm not a sore loser, you win some you lose some. This is life, this is boxing. At the end of the day, it was a good fight. They underestimated me, said I was this and I was that. I showed up and I fought, and I gave him as many problems as he gave me."

Watch Dillian Whyte's interview with Sky Sports Boxing below:

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury illegally pushed him prior to knockout

Dillian Whyte doesn't seem happy with his knockout loss to Tyson Fury.

While 'The Body Snatcher' has given props to 'The Gypsy King' for his victory this past Saturday, that doesn't mean that he thinks it was fair. In the same interview, Whyte stated that his knockout loss shouldn't have happened.

Whyte pointed to the push that Fury hit him with following the uppercut. While he noted that he was buzzing from the punch, it was the shove that sent him down to the ground. He said:

"I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut, he's a lot taller than me so it landed at range. I was hurt, I didn't go straight down, I was trying to get my senses. He full on pushed me, I fell over and hit my head. It was a terrible job from the referee there, but it is what it is.

Edited by Harvey Leonard