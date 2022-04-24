After a long build-up, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte finally fought tonight in London, England.

The bout, which had many stops and starts in the build-up, was one of the most anticipated British boxing history. The fight at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 roaring fans was one of the most attended boxing matches ever.

It's easy to see why fans were so excited. Fury headed into the bout at an undefeated 31-0-1 record and was the reigning WBC, The Ring, and Lineal Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Whyte entered the match as the interim WBC title holder and has won 12 of his last 13 contests.

The headlining bout understandably earned most of the attention for the event. However, the undercard also featured a few notable names. More noteworthy bouts featured Tommy Fury's return against Daniel Bocianski and Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley.

See the results for the full Fury vs. Whyte card below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte full card results

Tyson Fury def. Dillian Whyte via sixth-round knockout (2:59)

Tyson Fury cemented his place as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Despite Dillian Whyte's winning ways heading in, he was no match for 'The Gypsy King'.

Fury dominated the first five rounds with his jab and reach as Whyte struggled to find any offense. In round six, the champion closed the show with a beautiful uppercut to secure the victory.

Ekow Essuman def. Darren Tetley via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 116-112)

Nick Ball def. Issac Lowe via sixth-round TKO (1:45)

David Adeleye def. Chris Healey via fourth-round TKO (0:52)

Tommy Fury def. Daniel Bocianski via points decision (60-54)

Hours before his brother would take center stage in the main event, Tommy Fury would capture a big win on the undercard. In the biggest test of his career against the 10-1 Bocianski, 'TNT' dominated this opponent. Scoring a significant knockdown, he got close to finishing the bout.

In the end, he would have to settle for a points victory. However, Fury did launch into a tremendous post-fight callout of his foe, Jake Paul, to hopefully set the scene for a matchup between the two stars later this year.

Watch the call out below:

Karol Itauma def. Michal Ciach via second-round TKO (2:27)

Kurt Walker def. Stefan Nicolae via points decision (40-36)

Royston Barney-Smith def. Constantin Radoi via points decision (40-36)

