"That's been back and forth" - Adam Smith on the location for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Adam Smith recently discussed Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II. The Sky Sports presenter/ producer shares a very cordial relationship with the former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world and hopes that Joshua stays with Sky Sports for the rest of his career.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, he spoke of possible locations for the rematch and where he wants the rematch to take place:

"It's fantastic for fight fans, but yeah I sure do hope that it would be at Tottenham. I'm pretty close to the guys there and we worked really well together last time. But I'm hearing what you're hearing. I'm hearing that we might be heading to the Middle East at the end of June. But for me the most important thing is to try and get the situation resolved with Anthony and his future."

Smith believes that the fight will mostly take place in the Middle East, possibly in Dubai. The target date for the fight is yet to be set. However, Eddie Hearn has revealed on multiple occasions that they will look to get the fight scheduled for June this year. The highly awaited rematch between 'AJ' and Usyk is finally underway.

Anthony Joshua has shared some advice for Will Smith following his infamous slap at the Oscars ceremony

Anthony Joshua joined the list of celebrities and sports personalities who reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, live on TV. The former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world had a funny take on the incident as he shared a photo via his Instagram story and captioned it saying:

"Proud of you bro next time close your fist @willsmith"

'AJ' shared a photo of himself and Will Smith working on the pads together, back when 'AJ' was representing Team GB at the Olympics. Will Smith has been all the internet can talk about for the last few days. The 'King Richard' actor went viral for all the wrong reasons.

During his presentation at the Oscars, comedian Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith did not take the joke well and walked onto the stage and proceeded to slap Chris Rock for his comments live on TV. Since then Smith has issued an apology to Rock and the Academy.

