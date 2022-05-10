Aljamain Sterling, Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and Anthony Pettis lead all-star cast of supporters for Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty is heading to battle with a star-studded cast rooting for him.

On Instagram, ‘The General’ shared a collection of videos from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Jonathan Haggerty thanked them, saying:

“It’s nearly fight week. @onechampionship Just wanna say how grateful I am to have such amazing people supporting me also to these great people for their messages 🙏🏼👑💙 20th of may it’s go time 👑”

Other personalities who sent Haggerty a video message include British rapper Wretch 32, British boxer Conor Benn, sports management and promotion company Wicked n’ Bad CEO Bouncer Play Dirty, and British DJ Thomas Zanetti.

The comments also featured fighters like fellow ONE athlete Gurdarshan ‘Saint Lion' Mangat, kickboxer Emory Andrew Tate, and UFC veteran Darren ‘The Dentist’ Stewart extending their support.

Irish band The Script’s lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue also dropped a message in the comments, saying:

“Pure savagery 🔥luck doesn’t come into it when you train like him.”

Haggerty will compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20. The tournament features eight of the best strikers in the division who are seeking the right to be called the best in the world.

Jonathan Haggerty will face Walter Goncalves at ONE 157

Jonathan Haggerty is set to face Brazil’s Walter Goncalves in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Goncalves stood toe to toe with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2019, earning the respect of everyone despite a split decision loss.

Now, the 23-year-old is looking to be on the winning end of the match when he takes on Haggerty.

Meanwhile, Haggerty has been on a tear in ONE Championship since his arrival in 2019 and won the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his second bout. However, he lost his crown during his first defense against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and failed to regain it in their rematch.

He’s back on the winning track now with back-to-back victories in the circle. Winning the tournament would allow Haggerty to challenge Rodtang for the title once again.

