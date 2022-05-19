Tik Tok star Elle Brooke says she will 'kill' Astrid Wett in the ring

OnlyFans and Tik Tok star Elle Brooke has delivered a brutal threat to her rival Astrid Wett ahead of their boxing match, claiming that she's going to "f****** kill" her fellow adult performer.

The pair will be fighting on July 16 at the O2 Arena in London, and the event will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The adult stars will be the co-main event as Ed Matthews and 'Simple Simon' settle their own dispute in the ring.

Brooke was speaking to 'iFL TV' ahead of her fight with Astrid Wett:

"We got offered to do the boxing and I was like, 'Yes, I get to kill this c*** without any repercussions from the police. [...] I'm going to kill her on that floor! She is going to bleed, she is going to bleed a lot and she's going to be sparked out!"

Brooke then spoke on being trained by British boxing coach Mark Tibbs:

"He wouldn't have worked with me if he didn't see something in me. I carry his reputation on my head, he wouldn't have trusted me and trained me if he didn't think I had the potential so, do not f****** underestimate me!"

Watch Brooke's full interview with 'iFL TV' here, via YouTube:

The two popular Tik Tokers, who have earned themselves a huge following on social media as a result of their raunchy antics, have a long-standing feud. The pair have exchanged words over social media channels on numerous occasions. They were even filmed fighting at a bar during a night out.

Some did find it rather curious that the pair coincidentally ended up at the same venue on the same night, while there was a camera waiting to catch them on film.

Elle Brooke Vs. Astrid Wett - Tik Tok Boxing Event

The Tik Tok stars will fight at a weight between 54 - 56kg. Elle Brooke is currently 60kg and has cut out booze and bread to slim down, while she said Astrid is 53kg. The bout will be four two-minute rounds with 16oz gloves.

The Tik Tok event will be run by 'Kingpyn boxing' and will take place on July 16 at the Indigo, at the O2 in London. It will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

