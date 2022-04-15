"You never know what both fighters are gonna bring" - Joseph Parker breaks down Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

BT Sport Boxing recently released a video breaking down the upcoming bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The clip featured Mark Tibbs, who is Whyte's former coach and trainer, and Joseph Parker, a former WBO World Heavyweight Champion. Tibbs and Parker gave their thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of both men.

Joseph Parker fought Dillian Whyte in 2018. He lost the fight after 12 rounds via unanimous decision.

Parker is now Tyson Fury's sparring partner. When asked how he sees the bout turning out, the New Zealander said:

"It's a great matchup - two top heavyweights coming together, putting on a great show. I know first-hand how Dillian Whyte is... he's a handful. He's got guts. He never gives up. I do remember at the end of the fight I caught him but he was able to hold on, push through right to the end and get the win... You never know what both fighters are gonna bring."

However, he also said that Tyson Fury is a difficult opponent who will be able to cause Whyte a lot of trouble. He acknowledged Fury's technical skill and long range as major advantages.

Parker suggested that one of Fury's strengths in the fight will be his height and reach advantage. If he is able to use his boxing ability to keep Whyte out of the pocket, he will have the upper hand.

Mark Tibbs also chimed in on the fight:

"He's the king of the jabs – Tyson Fury – he's the king of the left jab. He feints with it, he measures with it, he flicks and doubles it up. But, jab is key for Tyson Fury, from my point of view, in this fight."

Check out the full video here:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Fury and Whyte face off on April 23 in London, England, in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year. The heavyweight champions will fight for Fury's WBC and The Ring titles. Fury currently has a record of 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts, while Whyte has a record of 28-2 with 19 knockouts.

Most analysts, including Carl Frampton, have picked Fury as an easy winner. However, some, like David Haye, anticipate an upset. Whyte has been noticeably absent from the pre-fight buildup. He has refused to engage in any social media antics and even skipped the press conference. Haye recently stated that this is likely because his attention is focused solely on training.

In order for Whyte to win the bout, he will likely need to use Fury's confidence against him. This will involve drawing Fury into a toe-to-toe standoff and breaking the taller man down from the inside.

Edited by Aziel Karthak