"Fury is too smart" - Carl Frampton backs Tyson Fury to defeat Dillian Whyte

Carl Frampton believes Tyson Fury will be too intelligent for Dillian Whyte and picks 'The Gypsy King' to be victorious on April 23. Fury and Whyte will face off in one of the biggest fights in UK history, with more than 94,000 expected to attend Wembley Stadium. Tyson Fury's WBC Heavyweight Championship and undefeated record will be on the line.

Whyte has not taken part in the promotion of the bout and did not attend the first press conference. However, 'The Body Snatcher' has confirmed he has arrived in London and is ready for the most important fight of his career.

Here's what Frampton said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"If he stands and has a fight it will give Dillian more of a chance and he has to try and drag Fury into a fight, but I still feel like Fury will win the fight. I don't want to be disrespectful to Dillian, I believe he has more than a puncher's chance. He's a good fighter with a good jab, a very good left hook. But I just feel like Fury is too smart and he wins it on the inside or the outside."

Watch the full interview with Carl Frampton on Boxing Social:

Carl Frampton believes Tyson Fury is the master of mind games

The former WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight Champion continued by stating how Tyson Fury has a strong mindset and is a master when it comes to winding up his opponents.

"He's just so determined and single-minded and he's focused on the end goal. I don't think I've ever seen him flustered or in a situation where he's not comfortable. Master of mind games and embarrassing people, making a fool of people and making them look silly."

It remains to be seen if Fury can prove his mental resilience once again when he takes on a motivated Whyte on April 23. With Whyte now in London, it is plausible that the man from Brixton could turn up to the press conference on the week of the fight. Therefore, Fury may have an opportunity to gain a mental edge before swapping leather with the 'The Body Snatcher'.

