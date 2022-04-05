Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte set to break record, undercard revealed

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is set to take place on April 23rd this year. The fight sold out within hours of the in-attendance tickets going live.

Earlier reports suggested that the promoters would try to increase the capacity of the stadium to 100,000 to break the in-attendance record and deal with the high demand of tickets. Michael Benson reported the new in-attendance limit set by the authorities:

"Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte is set to break the British boxing attendance record as the local authority have granted a request to extend maximum capacity to 94,000 at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd."

Fury vs. Whyte has been a long time coming. 'The Body Snatcher' has been looking to get a title shot for the past three years. 'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, is boxing in the UK for the first time in almost 4 years away. The all-British battle is in huge demand among British fans.

'The Body Snatcher' has refrained from helping promote the fight and showing up to press conferences. 'The Gypsy King' has been single-handedly carrying out the promotions for the fight. It will be interesting to see how Whyte performs against his former training partner in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard revealed

The undercard for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte event has been revealed. The undercard features world champions and 'The Gypsy King's younger brother. Take a look at the tweet from Boxing Social regarding the undercard of the event:

British Super-Featherweight Champion Anthony Cacace will be taking on Colombian native Jonathan Romero over ten rounds. 'The Gypsy King's training partner Isaac Lowe will be taking on unbeaten Liverpool native Nick Ball. Also on the undercard is Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury. The unbeaten boxer finds himself pitted against Daniel Bocianski, a Polish veteran boxer.

'TNT' has been searching for a fight ever since he pulled out of his scheduled clash against Jake Paul last year. 'TNT' suffered a punctured lung and a broken rib that forced him to pull out of the fight. He is now looking to redeem himself and get another shot at 'The Problem Child'.

Anthony Cacae, the Irish Super-Featherweight Champion is taking on former world champion Jonathan Romero for the WBO Intercontinental Championship after 11 months out of the ring. It will be interesting to see how he performs after such a long break.

