"Living in his mind rent-free" - Tyson Fury gives his thoughts on Dillian Whyte not attending the press conference 

Tyson Fury has spoken out about what Dillian Whyte skipping the press conference means to him. In an interview with iFL TV, he gave his opinion on Whyte's questionable move:

"Yup, I'm in his mind, free of charge now. Him not coming here today, so I couldn't get in his mind means I'm already in his mind coz he's already thinking about that sort of stuff. So, I'm living in his mind rent-free. Yet again, I've won, I've won the fight. I know I'm gonna win the fight. That's it, all done, easy work."

Take a look at Fury's interview below:

Tyson Fury's mind games with Dillian Whyte began even before the fight was announced. Back when Fury vs. Whyte was just a rumor, 'The Gypsy King' made it a point to let his opponent know that he was not scared to fight him one bit. He called him names and made fun of him on a daily basis, up until his self-imposed social media blackout.

Now, the only trash-talk we will hear directly from Fury will be from press conferences and interviews. His opponent, on the other hand, has been relatively quiet during the entire build-up to the fight. Whyte has remained quiet up till now and probably plans on doing so. He has kept the boxing world guessing with his silence.

Tyson Fury reveals uncertainty regarding his future as he contemplates retirement

In an interview with BT Sport Box Office, Fury was asked what his plans were after the fight against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' hinted in his answer that he might hang up his gloves:

"I don't know, you know. I don't think there's much left, if I fight again, then we'll know. If I don't, whatever. Might reitre, this might be my final hurdle, like The Big Show. Final countdown. Does it get bigger than this? Is there anything else to prove, anything to do? If I walked away today, I'm financially secure for my family, and their kids and their kids. So, there's not much more I could do."

Take a look at the interview below:

Fury has achieved everything the sport of boxing has to offer. However, fans will never forgive him if he retires without taking on Anthony Joshua. That all-British match-up has been in the works for years now, and it's a contest that fight fans are desperate to experience. It will be interesting to see what decisions Fury makes after his fight against Whyte.

