"You useless dosser"- Tyson Fury goes off on his WBC mandate Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to lock horns later this year. Despite not having a fight date, 'The Gyspy King' has not waited to start going off on his next challenger.

In late January, Frank Warren and Queensbury Promotions won the rights to a proposed Fury vs. Whyte bout. Since then, 'The Body Snatcher' has gone quiet on social media. His promoter Eddie Hearn has attributed this to there being zero reason for him to trash talk 'The Gyspy King'.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem that Fury thinks the same way. The WBC Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to call out Whyte for his social media silence.

"I'm still looking for this little sucker, Dillian Whyte. Where are you coward? Whyte feathers, come out and fight me dosser. Talked about it a lot, didn't he? 'He won't fight this, he won't fight that.' Who's a coward now, coward? Who's the s******** now? You useless dosser!"

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to fight in April

Tyson Fury was ordered by the WBC to defend his Heavyweight strap against interim champion Dillian Whyte in December. Instead, 'The Gyspy King' began targeting a fight with unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk instead.

The fight nearly came together, but a step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua fell apart in the final stages. Fury was once again set to fight Whyte as a result.

Finally, in late January, purse bids took place. In the end it was Frank Warren's Queensbury who won the rights to the fight for a record-breaking $41 million dollars. It's a steep price to pay, but the Heavyweight clash is one of the biggest of the year.

Both head into the bout with lots of momentum. Whyte last fought in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to earn the WBC interim strap. In the process, he avenged a previous defeat to the Russian as well.

'The Gypsy King', on the other hand, is coming off one of the greatest fights ever. He last fought in October 2021, in a trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder. The bout saw a combined five knockdowns as Fury knocked out 'The Bronze Bomber' in the 11th round to end their rivalry.

Tyson Fury's WBC Heavyweight Championship clash with Dillian Whyte has yet to be finalized. However, the fight is rumored to be for April. Fans of 'The Gyspy King' can expect news of his return in the days to come.

