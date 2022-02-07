Dillian Whyte has reportedly received the contract for Tyson Fury title fight

Dillian Whyte has reportedly received a contract for the Tyson Fury fight. This comes almost a week after 'The Gypsy King' publicly announced his fight against Whyte.

Michael Benson, via Eddie Hearn, revealed that 'The Body Snatcher' received the contract and it won't be long until it is signed and the fight is finalized. The contract is currently being reviewed by Whyte's lawyers.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte has now received his contract for the Tyson Fury fight, Eddie Hearn told me today. Contract being reviewed by Whyte's lawyers, though Hearn doesn't envisage many issues before this is signed and the bout is finalised. Dillian Whyte has now received his contract for the Tyson Fury fight, Eddie Hearn told me today. Contract being reviewed by Whyte's lawyers, though Hearn doesn't envisage many issues before this is signed and the bout is finalised.

The former training partners will now look to take each other on in the ring. Fury will look to dispatch Whyte in dominant fashion so he can move on to challenge the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II. However, Whyte is getting his long awaited title shot after three years and won't make it easy for Fury.

Fury looked impressive in his last fight against Deontay Wilder, despite getting knocked down twice and fighting with an injury. If Fury can stay healthy throughout his training camp, it will be tough for 'The Body Snatcher' to cause the upset. Fury is much faster and much more agile than his opponent. Whyte's only chance is to close the distance and engage in the clinch.

Tyson Fury sends a message to Dillian Whyte ahead of their fight

The king of trash talk is back in training and it feels like he never left. Fury has kept calling Whyte out as he works out in the gym, training for the fight. In his latest call-out to Whyte, he says that he will knock him out:

"Dillian Whyte, you're getting it you bum. Bum’s getting knocked out again, but by a king this time, not by an old man."

[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury with a message to Dillian Whyte today: “Bum’s getting knocked out again, but by a king this time, not by an old man.” Tyson Fury with a message to Dillian Whyte today: “Bum’s getting knocked out again, but by a king this time, not by an old man.”[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/loPIohvwJj

Fury said this as he did weighted squats in the gym. 'The Gypsy King' claims he is in a good state of mind and in great shape ahead of his fight. Whyte, on the other hand, has been very quiet the entire time and is yet to respond to any of Tyson Fury's call outs. It will be interesting to see how Dillian Whyte does eventually respond to 'The Gypsy King'.

