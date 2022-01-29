"I'm gonna knock you out sucker!" - Tyson Fury posts mid-run trash talk to Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte in his first title defense since his win over Deontay Wilder last year. 'The Gypsy King' began training again over a month ago and looks to be back to his trash-talking best. Fury was out on an early morning run with his training partners when he decided to record a message for 'The Body Snatcher'.

Here's what Fury had to say to Dillian Whyte:

"Lovely run this morning guys. Out here in the Lancashire Moors, with the boys. Get up there! Dillian Whyte, I'm gonna knock you out sucker. You're getting it you dosser."

Take a look at Tyson Fury's video:

Tyson Fury has a notorious reputation for trash-talking his opponents in a bid to get inside their heads before entering the ring. This is a method many fighters use to derail their opponent's plans. When a fighter enters the ring angry, they often can not fight as sensibly as they should and throw their strategizing out the window. Fury has mastered this art which has made him a fan favorite.

'The Gypsy King' will look to make quick work of his British foe so he can move on to challenge for the rest of the titles. 'The Body Snatcher', on the other hand, gets his title shot after a long wait. He will look to make the most of this opportunity and will surely not go down without a fight.

Tyson Fury reveals his fight with Dillian Whyte will take place in the UK

Shortly after announcing his fight against Dillian Whyte, Fury took to Twitter to reveal that he is returning to the UK. Although he resides in the UK, he will finally be fighting in the country again. His last five fights have been in the United States. The last time he fought in the UK was back in 2018.

Here's what Fury said in his announcement video:

"Very happy guys, purse bid, big GK is coming home, I'm coming home. Can not wait, me and Dillian are gonna put it on the line. Spartans!"

Take a look at his Tweet:

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury CAN NOT WAIT!!! COMING HOME CAN NOT WAIT!!! COMING HOME 🇬🇧 https://t.co/zXFQgvK3LT

'The Gypsy King' is on the road to becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. The only man currently standing in his way right now is Dillian Whyte.

