Tyson Fury seemingly confirms showdown with Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury recently offered fans some clarity regarding his future inside the squared circle. In a recent video shot by 'The Gypsy King' himself, Fury called upon his WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to prepare for war.

Here's what the heavyweight champ had to say:

"I can't wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face right in, mate. I'm going to give him the best hiding he's ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker because you're getting annihilated, bum."

Check out Fury's callout to Dillian Whyte below:

This comes shortly after the WBC agreed to push the deadline for Fury and Whyte to agree to a WBC Heavyweight Championship fight by 48 hours. This was done to offer the Fury and Whyte camps the opportunity to negotiate a fight freely before initiating purse bids. The deadline was 6pm on January 26.

Purse bids have been delayed multiple times to offer Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte opportunities to make way for a heavyweight mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua was rumored to have been offered £15 million to step aside from his rematch against the Ukrainian boxer. Reports suggest that Dillian Whyte was offered £5 million to forego his mandatory fight against the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte could pave the way for greater, more lucrative fights

As things currently stand, setting up separate fights between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte & Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is the best course of action for the heavyweight boxing circuit.

An eventual clash between the winners of their respective bouts could offer a greater spectacle for the fans, casual or otherwise. Oleksandr Usyk, who outboxed Anthony Joshua over the course of 12 rounds back in September 2021, is a relatively smaller entity star-wise compared to Fury and Joshua at the moment as well.

Watch the highlights of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksand Usyk right here:

However, if he were to recreate his upset win against Joshua, the Ukrainian would likely become a greater attraction. Much more so if his management team continously promotes a clash between the winners of the Fury vs. Whyte and Usyk vs. Joshua fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should Fury overcome Whyte and Joshua regain his title from Usyk, an English heavyweight showdown between the two could rake in a fortune as well.

Edited by John Cunningham