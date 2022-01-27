Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte purse bids delayed for the fourth time 

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte's purse bid saga continues Despite having been delayed several times previously, a fourth postponement has been put forth by the WBC.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids date has reportedly now been pushed back for a fourth time to Friday, Jan 28th. [According to @DanRafael1 The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids date has reportedly now been pushed back for a fourth time to Friday, Jan 28th. [According to @DanRafael1]

The WBC Heavyweight Champion Fury was penciled into unifying the title with WBC Interim Heavyweight titleholder Whyte earlier this year. However, the World Boxing Commission has repeatedly postponed purse bids. The initial purse bids were scheduled to take place on January 11th, however, there have been multiple delays since.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has now stated that purse bids will take place on Friday (28th January) instead. However, it's unlikely that the situation will be resolved by then, as both Fury and Whyte are miles apart in terms of negotiations.

'The Gyspy King' was originally set to get 80% of the bid for his title unification bout. However, 'The Villain' has instead been campaigning to receive as much as 45% of the purse. This could complicate matters and prevent the fight from taking place if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

Tyson Fury eyes bout with Oleksandr Usyk

Likely due to the holdup with Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury has instead decided to seek out a bout with Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian became the unified Heavyweight Champion last September with a decision victory over Anthony Joshua in London.

'The Gyspy King' has been calling out Usyk for the past few months. However, that bout has its issues coming together as well. The unified Heavyweight Champion has more business to attend to in the form of a rematch with 'AJ'. The English boxer activated his rematch clause following his defeat in their first bout last year.

However, it seems that Joshua may have changed his mind. There have been recent reports that the 32-year-old may instead decide to take a payday to sit on the sidelines and let the proposed Fury vs. Usyk bout unfold. However, he's denied that he's made any decision on stepping aside as of now.

While there's no clear indicator on who Tyson Fury will fight in the ring next, fans of 'The Gypsy King' can expect information about his next move to unfold in the coming days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim