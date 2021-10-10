Watch: Deontay Wilder on unsteady legs, stumbling as he exits the ring after getting knocked out by Tyson Fury in the trilogy fight

Tyson Fury has perennially been a solid puncher. However, he took it to another level in his fight against Deontay Wilder. The American was seen stumbling all over the place as he made his way back to the dressing room after getting KO'd in the 11th round of the heavyweight contest.

A Twitter user took to the popular social media platform to share a video of Deontay Wilder wobbling while waving to fans and stepping out of the ring. What's more, Deontay Wilder promptly walked out of the ring, reluctant to indulge in post-fight in-ring interviews.

Watch the video of Deontay Wilder stumbling on his way to the dressing room below:

जेम्सOyange @JahKitungu #FuryWilder3 Man… Fury knocked the stability off Wilder, He was really stumbling even when walking out.. a sad night for our ancestors, the colonizers have won again, good win for Tyson Fury 👏🏿 #FuryWilderIII Man… Fury knocked the stability off Wilder, He was really stumbling even when walking out.. a sad night for our ancestors, the colonizers have won again, good win for Tyson Fury 👏🏿 #FuryWilderIII #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/H1GcwUzfRF

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a slugfest

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder offered fans an absolute classic. Etching their names in boxing folklore, the clash of the heavyweight titans never ceased to impress.

Their efforts created one of the greatest heavyweight clashes that fans have seen in the modern era. Both pugilists combined for a massive tally of five knockdowns. However, it was Tyson Fury who landed the final and decisive knockdown in the 11th round of the fight.

The combination that sent Wilder face-first onto the canvas prompted referee Russell Mora to bring a stop to the contest at the 1:10 mark.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥 #FuryWilder3 This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/GJTxP3qbxt

Deontay Wilder started the fight strongly. The first, second and third frames marked Wilder's strongest rounds of the fight. Every other frame that followed was a slugfest between both fighters.

Fury used his weight to his advantage, leaning on Deontay Wilder every time he was presented with an opportunity. He wore on Wilder, forcing him to tap into his reserve energy early in the fight.

In the aftermath of all the action, Tyson Fury revealed that he tried to extend an olive branch to bring their feud to an end. However, Deontay Wilder refused to extend the same courtesy.

