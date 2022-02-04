"Do you really wanna get in a slagging match with Tyson Fury?" - Eddie Hearn on why Dillian Whyte is remaining quiet

Dillian Whyte has been quiet since his bout with Tyson Fury was announced. His promoter Eddie Hearn has finally given a reason why.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a variety of topics. One that came up was the upcoming WBC Heavyweight Championship bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Despite the fight having gone to a purse bid, and having been formally announced, 'The Body Snatcher' hasn't commented on the fight. This has led to fans wondering if Whyte will back out of the fight with 'The Gyspy King'.

Eddie Hearn has given his take on the situation. The promoter stated that it would be unwise for his fighter to engage with Fury's trash-talk, hence the silence. He said:

"He's just chilling and training. I think there's a way to deal with Fury, and sometimes I think going on the quiet side, personally, is a decent thing. Do you really want to get in a slagging match with Tyson Fury and use all that energy? Do your work, do your training, and try and go and knock him out."

Hearn noted that the fight is absolutely still going on, and that there are no reservations on their end about not proceeding with the bout.

Watch Eddie Hearn on The MMA Hour below:

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to fight in April

While Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte's purse bids have been completed, the fight date is yet to be confirmed. However, recent reports indicate that the bout is expected for April in the U.K.

The British slugfest has been one that has been in the works for a while. Whyte was named the mandatory challenger for Fury in December and after multiple attempts, the fight was finally made in late January. Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions bought the fight rights for a record breaking $41 million.

Both men are heading into the fight with lots of momentum. 'The Body Snatcher' has won 12 of his last 13 bouts. The sole loss was a stunning knockout to Alexander Povetkin in August 2020. However, he would avenge that defeat with a knockout win of his own in March 2021 to earn the Fury fight.

'The Gyspy King' on the other hand, is riding a wave of success after his 11th round knockout win over Deontay Wilder. His trilogy bout with 'The Bronze Bomber' was seen as one of the greatest fights in boxing history, as both men got dropped multiple times.

As of now, a date and venue for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte has yet to be announced. However, fans of the heavyweights can expect details of their fight to be confirmed in the coming days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim