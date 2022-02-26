Announced: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte to take place on April 23rd at the Wembley Stadium

The highly anticipated Heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte has officially been announced for April 23rd.

The Heavyweight division looked to be in a bit of a scuffle for a while as 'The Gypsy King' wanted to skip Dillian Whyte and fight Oleksandr Usyk first in an attempt to face his compatriot Anthony Joshua down the line.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… https://t.co/ubaa6Bg9EM

However, as the step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte fell apart, Fury had no choice but to face his WBC mandate. Also, that wasn't it, Whyte raised speculations surrounding the fight by not signing the contract until deadline day to face Fury.

Nevertheless, all of this is now in the past and Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte has officially been announced to headline the Wembley Stadium in London on April 23rd.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same, where he said:

"FIGHT ANNOUNCED, Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte WBC Heavyweight April 23rd. Wembley Stadium, London"

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn FIGHT ANNOUNCED



🥊 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte



WBC

⚖️ Heavyweight

April 23rd

Wembley Stadium, London FIGHT ANNOUNCED🥊 Tyson Fury vs Dillian WhyteWBC⚖️ HeavyweightApril 23rdWembley Stadium, London 🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCED 🚨🥊 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte👑 WBC⚖️ Heavyweight📆 April 23rd📍 Wembley Stadium, London 🇬🇧

With Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury officially announced, it will be interesting to see whether 'The Gypsy King' can continue to rule over the Heavyweight division and if Whyte is able to hand Fury his first defeat.

Tyson Fury suggests he will not underestimate Dillian Whyte

'The Gypsy King' vs. Dillian Whyte is no doubt an intriguing matchup. However, many have suggested that 'The Body Snatcher' does not possess any significant skills that could cause problems for the Heavyweight champion.

Fury will walk into the fight as the favorite, however, he has suggested that he won't be underestimating his opponent.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, 'The Gypsy King' revealed that he is going off social media to focus on his upcoming title defense.

While suggesting that he wouldn't underestimate anybody in his life, Fury said:

"I'm about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks. I'm gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs. I'll train for him like he's Muhammad, I'm hard Bruce Lee for this camp. I will never underestimate anybody in my life. I'll give this man all the respect he deserves coming as the number one ranked WBC heavyweight challenger in the world today."

Watch Fury's interview with iFL TV below:

Edited by David Andrew