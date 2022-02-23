"Give Dillian Whyte all respect in the world" - Tyson Fury is going off social media to fully concentrate on his April 23 Wembley title defence 

Tyson Fury is determined to give his all in his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte.

In a video uploaded to iFL TV's YouTube channel, Fury announced that he would be going off social media until his fight with Dillian Whyte, which is scheduled for April 23, 2022. 'The Gypsy King' vowed that he will never underestimate Whyte and train like Whyte is "Muhammad".

Fury urged everyone to respect his privacy and promised that he would be back to attend the press conference for the fight.

Sharing his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I'm about to go off social media completely for the next eight and a half weeks. I'm gonna go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs. I'll train for him like he's Muhammad, I'm hard Bruce Lee for this camp. I will never underestimate anybody in my life. I'll give this man all the respect he deserves coming as the number one ranked WBC heavyweight challenger in the world today. Please don't phone me, call me, email me, text me or try to contact me in any single way because I am out of bounds of until May... I will see you all at the press conference."

Tyson Fury on becoming the undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Tyson Fury recently discussed his aspirations to become the world's undisputed Heavyweight Champion. In an interview with Gareth A. Davies, Fury said:

"Now I've always said, you know what my opinion is on undisputed and all of that stuff, and pound-for-pound. It's not something that I'm really interested in, but other people around me are more interested in undisputed, whatever that means, than I am. Never really been interested in it, don't think I ever will be, means nothing to me, I've won all the belts anyway."

In his second title defense, 'The Gypsy King' will face Dillian Whyte. If he defeats Whyte, he will most likely challenge the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II for all of the Heavyweight belts.

Since neither of the two fights have a rematch clause, the winners of Fury vs. Whyte and Joshua vs. Usyk II are free to fight whoever they want.

Only time will tell if 'The Gypsy King' will get another chance to wrap all of the belts around his waist.

