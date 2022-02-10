"We've had offers from all around the world" - Eddie Hearn reveals date and location for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II will face each other next. After all the drama of the last few weeks, with a step-aside offer and other complications, Hearn has finally put the rumors to rest.

In an interview with the BBC, Hearn revealed when the fight will take place and the location he prefers for the clash:

"And obviously now after all the chatter over the last couple of months, it's clear that AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice and I spoke to [Usyk's promoter] Alex Krassyuk last week. We're gonna meet this week and start putting that together. I think May is when you'll see that fight. UK, America, Middle-East, we've had offers from all around the world for that fight. I'd like to do it in the UK, and we'll see."

The Matchroom boxing promoter wants the fight to take place in the UK like last time. However, Usyk is now the champion and his promoter will likely look to secure a venue that is ideal for his fighter. It will be interesting to see if Hearn gets his way or if Usyk and his team get the last word on the location of the fight.

Eddie Hearn predicts the amount of pay-per-view buys Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte will do

Eddie Hearn has been surrounded by media for the last few days as he promotes the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight. In an interview with IFL TV, Hearn predicted the amount of pay-per-view buys the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight will do on BT Sport Box Office:

"BT Sport Box Office. It's a big fight, eight hundred thousand buys. Seven to eight hundred thousand buys, which will break all BT records which will be a big number for them."

Take a look at the interview below:

Hearn represents Dillian Whyte and will obviously want the fight to sell a lot of pay-per-views. The fight is a big one for the hierarchy of the heavyweight division. However, 'The Body Snatcher' is not a household name. If the fight sells, it will do mainly because of Tyson Fury. Only time will tell the accuracy of Eddie Hearn's prediction.

