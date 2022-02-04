Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor press conference appearance - "He wasn't clowning around"

Eddie Hearn has raved about Jake Paul's incredible display of professionalism during the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor press conference.

Paul has been playing an active role for the forthcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight. The YouTube star works hand in hand with Matchroom Boxing honcho Eddie Hearn and the pair appear to be enjoying their working relationship thus far.

During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn raved about Paul's dedication to his role in the fight. The promoter also emphasized that the person who appeared at the recent press conference was a complete opposite of what the media portrays:

“[Jake Paul] genuinely wants a good card... He's not playing for it and he wants a big night. He was brilliant yesterday [at the presser]. Brilliant like he wasn't clowning around. I think he appreciates the role that he has to play in this fight. He spoke very well. I don't want to sound like you know because it’s always [like] you have a photo with him, it’s like, ‘Oh ho, you’re right up Jake Paul’s a**.’ [Yesterday] it's like, ‘No.’ He’s a massive asset to this promotion and he did a good job yesterday, really good job and we’re working well together. I just think it's brilliant, brilliant for the fighters. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

Jake Paul is good for women's boxing

While still busy with his own career, Paul is certainly making big things happen in women's boxing. To put it into context, he is one of the people responsible for organizing arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing this year – the undisputed Lightweight championship bout between Serrano and Taylor.

The internet star's work has not gone unnoticed. In an interview with TMZ Sports, multi-division champion Claressa Shields appreciated Paul's contribution:

“What he’s doing for Amanda [Serrano] is great... I think that him getting involved in helping the fight with Katie Taylor is great for Amanda and Katie and it’s great for women’s boxing. I appreciate him for that and I just wish him the best in whatever he does and just keeps his damn hands up, that’s it.”

