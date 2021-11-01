"He's not gonna get beat at this stage" - Eddie Hearn isn't picking against Jake Paul in fight against Tommy Fury just yet

If Tommy Fury is any good as a boxer, British sports promoter Eddie Hearn believes he will emerge victorious over Jake Paul in their upcoming clash on December 18. Paul is a YouTube star-turned-boxer with a 4-0 record in pro-boxing while Fury is undefeated at 7-0.

While Eddie Hearn hasn't seen much of Fury's skills in the ring, he doesn't think Jake Paul will manage to overcome the challenge posed by 'TNT'. Hearn also said that he would be devastated if Fury fails to beat Paul, who is yet to fight a pro-boxer in his career:

"I haven't really watched a lot of Tommy. I watched his last fight on the Jake Paul card. I mean you'd like to say Jake can't beat a boxer with any ability but I just haven't seen enough of Tommy Fury. He obviously believes he can win that fight otherwise he wouldn't even take it but he's not going to get beat at this stage. Listen, he's going to be milking this for a nice future... I don't know how good Tommy Fury is but if he gets beat by Jake Paul, the answer is not very good. If Tommy Fury doesn't beat Jake Paul, I'd be devastated. It will be so embarrassing for someone who's supposed to be a prospect really," Eddie Hearn told True Geordie.

Check out Eddie Hearn's interview below:

Tyson Fury congratulates Tommy Fury on news of fight against Jake Paul

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has congratulated his half-brother Tommy Fury after the fight with Jake Paul was finalized. 'The Gypsy King' took to Twitter to show his support for Tommy:

"Massive congratulations to @tommytntfury on his big big fight news. Living the dream daily. See you soon bro #VegasBabyVegas," Tyson Fury wrote.

A fight against Jake Paul means a big payday along with massive media attention. If Tommy Fury manages to derail Paul's hype train, his popularity will likely blow through the roof.

