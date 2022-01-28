Jake Paul reacts to booking of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight - "We did it"

Jake Paul is thrilled to have helped pull off an epic boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano amid his challenge to UFC president Dana White.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano has joined the list of highly-anticipated combat sports events this year. Among the entities that made it possible are DAZN and YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul, who has been expanding his influence in the sport.

The undisputed lightweight title bout will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30 and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN. Taking his thoughts to Twitter after the official announcement, Paul proudly billed Taylor vs. Serrano as the “biggest” fight in the history of women’s boxing.

“#TaylorSerrano is official. Biggest women’s fight in boxing history. We did it,” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul got one of his birthday wishes granted

Prior to the booking of the Taylor vs. Serrano fight, Paul had already revealed on Instagram that promoting Serrano’s career and women’s boxing is one of his birthday wishes.

With Serrano, the #2 best fighter in the sport, set for the highest-touted fight of her career, Paul’s wish has now been granted.

“25th year of life: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it. 2) Elevate @serranosisters & women’s boxing. 3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies. 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters. 5) Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon [Musk],” he wrote.

Another thing worth noting about the event is that Serrano had recently upped the ante in Paul’s bold challenge to UFC president Dana White.

Paul has been calling for a bump in fighter pay and health care benefits in the UFC. In return, he will sign with the promotion to take on Jorge Masvidal. As per Serrano, she will be more than happy to join the UFC and face current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko if White accepts Paul’s offer.

“I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina [Shevchenko] for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” Serrano wrote. “Let’s make history.”

