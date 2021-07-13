All you need to know about Amanda Serrano, the unified featherweight champion added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano will be competing on the undercard of Showtime's August 29 event headlined by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The 32-year-old boxing superstar will take on Mexico's Yamileth Mercado.

Serrano is considered one of the best female boxers in the world today. Her professional boxing record is 40-1-1, with 30 of her wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

The 32-year-old hails from the municipality of Carolina, located on the northeast coast of Puerto Rico.

Serrano's last fight was in March 2021 against Daniela Romina Bermudez, whom she defeated via knockout in the ninth round.

Having already held the WBO and WBC featherweight titles, Serrano's win over Bermudez captured her IBO title as well, thus becoming the unified featherweight world champion.

The Puerto Rican has tested her skills in seven different weight classes and has won nine major world titles - an achievement that only belongs to her in female boxing. She has also etched her name in the Guinness World Records for accomplishing that feat.

Amanda Serrano's elder sister, Cindy, is also a professional boxer. In fact, she was the one to inspire the featherweight champion to pick up the boxing gloves. In 2016, they became the first sister duo to hold major world titles at the same time.

Amanda Serrano is also an MMA fighter

After realizing there wasn't enough money in female boxing, Amanda Serrano tried turning her attention to MMA. In 2015, 'The Real Deal' started training in a sport she wasn't familiar with and also teased a possible move to the UFC.

In April 2018, she made her MMA debut for Combate Americas against Corina Herrera. The fight resulted in a draw, forcing Serrano to embellish her grappling skills.

After training religiously, she participated in a jiu-jitsu tournament and won the gold medal with four submissions under her belt.

A few months later, Serrano competed in her second MMA fight opposite Erendira Ordonez. She submitted her Mexican opponent in the first round of the fight.

After almost a three-year-long hiatus, Amanda Serrano headlined an iKON Fighting Federation card. She challenged Valentina Garcia and submitted her with a vicious guillotine choke.

Amanda Serrano only needed 60 seconds to lock up a standing 10 finger guillotine. Crazy that we got to see probably the top 2 P4P women’s boxers on earth both win MMA fights on consecutive nights. pic.twitter.com/d2Jtbs0PMq — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 12, 2021

