Tyron Woodley slams Jake Paul's trolling attempts with a history lesson

Tyron Woodley has snapped back at Jake Paul's latest jabs with a befitting response over Twitter. 'The Chosen One' labeled Paul a "dummy" on social media, scoffing at the 24-year-old for not bearing a championship on his resume.

Jake Paul first ignited the feud on Father's Day. 'The Problem Child' uploaded pictures of Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Daniel Cormier, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren and referred to them as his "sons." Paul's post read:

"As a father myself, today means a lot to me. Even though they've all lost, my sons all have made me so proud."

The backhanded dig appears not to have sat well with the YouTuber-turned-boxer's forthcoming opponent, Tyron Woodley. 'T-Wood' pointed out in a recent tweet that Jake Paul had unintentionally posted a snap from UFC 228 when Woodley was awarded a black belt following his submission victory over Darren Till.

"Dummy that's a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn't know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons," wrote Tyron Woodley.

Dummy that's a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn't know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons https://t.co/8iuKlIqz0C — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 28, 2021

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are scheduled to battle inside the squared circle on August 28, 2021, under the Showtime banner. The pay-per-view headliner has gripped the attention of fight fans as Woodley is certainly going to be Paul's biggest challenge so far. Additionally, Woodley's rivalry with Paul, which first flared up earlier this year, makes the blockbuster fight even more enticing.

Tyron Woodley has a lot at stake in the upcoming fight with Jake Paul

In an interview with Fight Hype earlier this month, Tyron Woodley stated that prizefighting in professional boxing might be his next venture as a combat sports athlete.

"You don't have to get buried in the book. You may flip a chapter...it's a whole different chapter of our lives. We don't have to get buried where you get your name from. It's now time to get a name for being a boxer, an actor, and a complete artist." said Woodley.

If Woodley has his sights on revamping his fighting career, a victory over Jake Paul is essential for 'The Chosen One.' Moreover, the former champion needs to secure a win against Paul if he wishes to be seen as a legitimate boxing prospect. A victory on August 28th could entail much bigger fights for Woodley down the line.

