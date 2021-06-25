"I really can't see Tyron losing" - Rashad Evans weighs in on Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has weighed in on a potential winner between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. 'Suga' recently caught up with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto to speak about coming out of retirement and potential future opponents. Naturally, the conversation steered towards Jake Paul.

Discussing Paul's upcoming bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Rashad Evans said he doesn't see a situation where Tyron Woodley loses. While giving props to 'The Problem Child' for his skills, 'Suga' mentioned that Woodley is a knockout artist in his own right. When asked who his pick was between the two, Evans said:

"This one is tough for me, because my heart is with Tyron. I really, really want Tyron to win. But I think this Jake kid, he's got a little something, I think he's better than his brother. I think Jake is better than his brother and I think he may punch a little bit harder than his brother, may be a little faster too. I think it may be a little bit of a tough fight because of the fact that he's going to be bigger than Tyron, but I just can't see Tyron losing."

Voicing his thoughts on why he believed Tyron Woodley would emerge victorious, Rashad Evans said:

"I think this Tyron that's being engaged right now, this is the Tyron that can go out there and show that he is the Tyron that he's always been. That he is the 5-time defending world UFC champion, all those things. Because Tyron has power, Tyron's got hand skills, Tyron's got all those things. It's just a matter of if Tyron doesn't allow himself to get caught up in the theatrics of it all, to get his mind away from what he needs to do inside the ring."

Watch the video below:

Spoke to Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) today. He told me he'd love to box Logan Paul, but whether that happens or not, he's definitely fighting again in MMA or boxing. Hopefully this year. Also gave me his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. pic.twitter.com/5CkKDQjYjT — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 24, 2021

Tyron Woodley is the betting underdog against Jake Paul

Leading up to the fight set for August 28, 2021, Tyron Woodley is being touted as the underdog by bookies and betting websites. As per oddschecker.com, Jake Paul is a -138 favorite, and Tyron Woodley is a +100 underdog. Despite being a far more accomplished combat sports athlete than Jake Paul, 'The Chosen One' is not favored in the lead-up to the fight.

This could be because of Jake Paul's last outing against Ben Askren, where 'The Problem Child' won via knockout in the first round. Additionally, Tyron Woodley also comes from a wrestling background like 'Funky', which could factor into the betting odds.

The boxing bout between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will be the YouTuber's first event under the Showtime banner.

