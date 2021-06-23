'I could be fighting Canelo for the WBC belt' - Jake Paul reveals plans for the future

Jake Paul has set himself some high standards when it comes to his future in boxing.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul even said that believes he is destined for a showdown with WBC title holder Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul asked where he'll be in five years: "Anything is possible. I think I could be fighting Canelo for the WBC belt. Sky is the limit, it's just about how serious I'm gonna take it. And I do take it seriously, more seriously than 99.9% of these 'pro boxers'." [@TMZ_Sports] pic.twitter.com/WvN5eMkkcx — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 23, 2021

According to Jake Paul, there is no limit to what he can achieve in the foreseeable future depending on his intent.

'The Problem Child' also claimed to be more serious about his trade than 99.99% of professional boxers.

When asked where he'll be in the next five years, Jake Paul told TMZ-

"Anything is possible. I think I could be fighting Canelo for the WBC belt. Sky is the limit, it's just about how serious I'm gonna take it. And I do take it seriously, more seriously than 99.9% of these 'pro boxers'."

Jake Paul claims to be the future of boxing

Before even thinking about a fight with Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul needs to get past former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul recently faced off with Woodley at the historic 5th Street Gym in Miami ahead of their highly anticipated summer showdown on Showtime PPV.

Extremely confident of himself, Jake Paul offered to double the purse of Woodley in case of a win, but 'The Chosen One' in turn would have to donate his entire purse to a charity of Jake's choosing.

Woodley wisely refused the offer, to which Jake Paul said-

“I told him I’ll pay you double your purse if you beat me. But if you lose, you have to pay your purse to my charity. He lacks confidence. Why wouldn’t you take that bet as a fighter if you knew you were going to win? To make double the money? This is the biggest pay day of your life and you can make double? Put your money where your mouth is."

Claiming to be the future of boxing after securing his recent deal with Showtime Sports, Jake Paul further added-

“He’s a good striker. He’s known for knocking people out. But I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name. But that’s not what I’m here for to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight. That’s why SHOWTIME is in business with me. You’re looking at the future of boxing."

Edited by Harvey Leonard