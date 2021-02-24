Does YouTube star Jake Paul have a wrestling background?

Jake Paul allegedly wrestled throughout his high school years along with his brother Logan Paul. While there are videos of both brothers wrestling on the internet, the younger Paul sibling does not have any official credentials in the sport unlike his older brother Logan, who qualified for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

Jake Paul first rose to fame via Vine and then took over Youtube with a host of controversies associated with his name. The YouTube star then followed on his brother's footsteps and took to professional boxing. Jake Paul started off his career with an amateur bout against British YouTube star Deji. Deji's corner threw in the towel in the fifth round after he was unable to defend a flurry of punches from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul then went on to make a dominant professional debut against AnEsonGib in January 2020. Jake Paul displayed some serious boxing skills and used disciplined jab to earn a first round TKO victory.

Jake Paul continued his dominant display in his most recent fight against former NBA star, Nate Robinson. Jake Paul knocked down Nate Robinson several times in the first round before delivering a spectacular one-punch knockout in the second round.

Jake Paul could be a threat to Ben Askren

Jake Paul recently called out former UFC fighter Ben Askren for an eight-round professional boxing match. Ben Askren accepted the challenge and the duo are set to face each other under the Triller Fight Club banner.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word.... I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

While the former Bellator and One champion has an edge over Jake Paul in terms of his combat experience, this will be the first time for 'Funky' in a professional boxing ring. Considering Ben Askren's questionable striking skills, many are of the opinion that Jake Paul poses a serious threat to 'Funky'. Raush Manifo, who is Jake Paul's sparring partner believes that 'The Problem Child' has substanstial knockout power. Manifo, who has an 11-3 MMA record told MMA fighting in an interview:

"I believe Ben Askren can take a punch, but Jake Paul has knockout power. If Askren goes in there to trade hands, he’s going down. No doubt."