Watch: The trash talk was constant during the first face-off between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul

The trash talk was constant during the first face-off between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul.

The former UFC welterweight champion and veteran MMA fighter is set to make his professional boxing debut against YouTube megastar Jake Paul in August of this year. Tyron Woodley recently parted ways with the UFC and now has his sights set on defeating Paul.

Over the past few months, ‘The Chosen One’ has been involved in a war of words with the social media influencer who goes by the moniker ‘The Problem Child’. Fast-forward to the current day, and the duo seem primed to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

However, ahead of their high-profile boxing match, Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul participated in a face-off as a part of the promotional campaign for their fight. Fans can watch the face-off segment between Woodley and Paul in the video embedded below:

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy mediated the face-off between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. Apart from overseeing the face-off between Woodley and Paul, Portnoy also hyped up the fight by praising both fighters.

Tyron Woodley proceeded to note that he’s 5-time UFC champion and then asked Jake Paul what the latter’s accomplishments are. Paul fired back by asserting that Woodley isn’t a champion anymore. The Problem Child added that he’s given Woodley the biggest payday of his career.

This was followed by Tyron Woodley singing his song, ‘I’ll Beat Yo A**’, in response to which, Jake Paul started singing along and mocking Woodley. Paul continued singing whilst stating that Woodley has lost his last four fights and is 40 years old.

The 39-year-old Tyron Woodley refused to back down in the staredown with the 24-year-old Jake Paul, as he continued firing back at Jake Paul’s verbal jibes.

Tyron Woodley suggested that Jake Paul might pull out of their fight, whereas Paul dared Woodley to accept a rather risky bet

Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren via first-round TKO in a professional boxing match back in April of this year

Tyron Woodley emphasized that he’s been fighting since he was a kid, used to knock out people on the streets, and now he does it professionally. Woodley insinuated that Jake Paul isn’t a true fighter. Meanwhile, Paul indicated that he used to be a “Disney kid”, adding that he’ll now KO Woodley regardless.

Jake Paul warned Tyron Woodley to remember when he (Paul) knocked out his best friend Ben Askren. Woodley responded by putting forth a ‘no bi**h-out clause’ line, and this ended up getting Woodley a lot of cheers from the people in attendance.

Woodley suggested that Paul will try to back out of the fight, perhaps by faking an injury in training. Woodley claimed that Jake might try to fake a “hymen” injury and pull out from the fight.

Not one to be outdone, Jake Paul opined that he’s younger, faster, better, and stronger than Woodley. Paul then dared Woodley to take the following bet – If Woodley wins, he’ll double his purse, but if he loses, he’ll have to donate his purse to Jake Paul’s charity.

Woodley seemingly ignored this bet and instead started singing ‘I’ll Beat Yo’ A**’ again. This was followed by a lot of cheers and noise in the crowd. Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul were then separated and asked to pose for photos.

Presently, Tyron Woodley is expected to face Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 28th, 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava