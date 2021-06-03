Tyron Woodley's manager reveals how much money 'The Chosen One' will earn in the Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul is going to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. Woodley was recently cut from the UFC after losing to Vicente Luque in his last fight. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is coming off a stunning KO victory over Ben Askren.

Tyron Woodley's agent Malki Kawa revealed the purse T-Wood will take home in an interview with MMA Fighting. When his agent was asked about the details of the contract, Kawa responded enthusiastically.

"Yeah, he's getting paid really well. It's one of the best deals I've ever done. It's a tremendous deal. He's getting a large base number, he's getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday."

Kawa also spoke about how proud he was of the steps his team took to get the contract. He added that his team always fights for their clients to get fair compensation for their services.

"I'm proud of the work we do, I've always been proud of everything we've done. Everything we did was always with our client's best interest (in mind). We've always fought for them to get what we think they deserve. Sometimes, we hit a home run, sometimes we hit a double or a triple."

Malki Kawa reveals that Jake Paul will make the lion's share of the money in the Tyron Woodley fight

Tyron Woodley's manager also revealed that their negotiations with Steven Espinoza weren't always pleasant. They worked back and forth for and eventually reached a conclusion, despite having differences.

"We just got to a point where we felt comfortable with it and Jake is probably making the lion's share of the money, which he is, but nonetheless, it's a really good payday for him."

Tyron Woodley has a great opportunity to get back into favor with MMA fans. Combat sports enthusiasts have not been impressed by Jake Paul, and are looking for a fighter to put the YouTuber in his place. If Woodley beats and derails Paul's momentum, 'The Chosen One' stands to gain respect and the biggest payday of his illustrious career.

