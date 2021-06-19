"You don't have to get buried in the book" - Tyron Woodley refuses to bad-mouth the UFC despite Dana White's recent comments 

Tyron Woodley isn't upset with Dana White's recent harsh remarks on Woodley's switch to professional boxing. 'The Chosen One', who is set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on August 28th, appreciates what the UFC and White have done for his combat sports career.

In an interview with Fight Hype, Tyron Woodley courteously responded to Dana White's statements about the former champion being out of his prime. 'T-Wood' believes the UFC supremo is trying to protect the brand value of the UFC by bashing the matchup with Jake Paul.

Woodley added that White is belittling the fight as the UFC 266 PPV might clash with the former UFC welterweight champion's boxing debut.

"I don't listen to it, my man. Bless him. Thank you, Dana. I got millions off the UFC and they made millions off me. It's been a mutual situation. Everybody wants me to bash UFC. I don't bash 'em. They gave me a chance to prove I was the best in the world. I did it five times. In my career, I fought seven world title fights and I won five. So, I had some bad days but I had way more good days. So I have no negative thing [to say]. Dana White is...protecting his brand. It looks as if this pay-per-view is going to contest a couple of PPVs of the UFC," said Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley comments on Anderson Silva's boxing venture

Anderson Silva parted ways with the UFC after falling short of securing the win at UFC Fight Night 181. Following his departure from the UFC roster, 'The Spider' chose to re-enter the boxing world and signed up for a bout against Julio Chavez Jr. The fight will be contested this Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Tyron Woodley has lauded Silva for taking the boxing route. The Missouri native is eager to follow in Silva's footsteps as he is set to embark on his pro boxing career.

"You don't have to get buried in the book. You may flip a chapter...it's a whole different chapter of our lives. We don't have to get buried where you get your name from. It's now time to get a name for being a boxer, an actor, and a complete artist." said Woodley.

Check out Tyron Woodley's interview with Fight Hype below:

