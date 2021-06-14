'He hasn't won a fight in three years' - Dana White doesn't understand how Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are going to sell their fight

Dana White isn't sure how Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are going to sell their upcoming boxing showdown.

Considering the former UFC star's recent fighting record and Paul's image as a boxer, White suspects the Showtime network will have to rely on crooked marketing strategies to sell the fight.

At the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, White was asked to comment on Paul's boxing fights allegedly outselling UFC events. The 51-year-old responded-

"Tyron Woodley is 40 years old. He hasn't won a fight in three years...in something he's actually supposed to be good at, now he's gonna go box. How do you sell that fight?"

White proceeded to insinuate that one way Woodley and Paul can hype up their fight is by forging dubious statistics.

According to the UFC president, the idea that Woodley is earning his biggest payday opposite Paul is just a marketing technique to sell his fight.

"(The fight can be sold by doing) Lot's of other things other than the s**t that should matter. Making a million dollar, and this is the biggest payday ever, Jake Paul will say a million things about me: 'pay your fighters'," said White.

When are Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul going to fight?

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are set to fight on August 28, 2021. The 24-year-old YouTuber took to his social media to announce his upcoming bout on June 2.

Paul noted that Woodley will certainly be the toughest opponent of his career.

Jake Paul's last outing was opposite former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. He knocked out 'Funky' less than two minutes into the first round.

Paul has also registered wins over ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley's previous fight was against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. After three minutes of back-and-forth action, 'The Chosen One' was submitted by Luque in the opening round.

Prior to that, Woodley was already coming off three consecutive losses at the hands of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman.

After losing his fourth straight fight, Woodley was released from the UFC.

Edited by Harvey Leonard