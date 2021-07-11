Jake Paul sending Dustin Poirier a '$100k gift' for vanquishing Conor McGregor at UFC 264

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 264, Jake Paul offered McGregor's opponent Dustin Poirier the 'sleepy McGregor' necklace that he got for himself.

Taking to Twitter, Paul asked Poirier if he wanted him to ship the necklace, as he offered 'The Diamond' a gift worth $100k. 'The Problem Child' also thinks that Poirier deserves to keep the necklace and asked Poirier to respond with an answer.

Paul himself was once again present in the arena at UFC 264 and took a close look at McGregor's loss to 'The Diamond'. Jake was also joined by his older brother Logan Paul at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here's what Jake Paul tweeted out after Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264:

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Over the past few months or so, Jake Paul has been vouching for a boxing fight against McGregor. However, the Irishman never showcased his interest in a fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

While Paul couldn't secure himself a fight against the former UFC double champion, 'The Problem Child' did get himself a bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul will face 'The Chosen One' on August 28th.

Jake Paul also took to Twitter and mocked Conor McGregor by tweeting out that his new offer to the Irishman is $23.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor suffered a brutal foot injury at UFC 264, which eventually led to his loss

In the closing stages of the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor twisted his ankle and suffered a gruesome injury. Due to this, the fight had to be called off, and Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to doctor's stoppage.

McGregor is now expected to undergo surgery for his broken tibia, but a fourth fight against Poirier already seems to be in the making. It remains to be seen when the UFC will book the Irishman for a fourth fight against 'The Diamond'. For now, Poirier is expected to fight Charles Oliveira next for the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Edited by Avinash Tewari