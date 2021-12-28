"Take this s**t back" - MMA Twitter roasts Katie Taylor for calling Conor McGregor 'The Muhammad Ali of the UFC'

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour show, Katie Taylor called fellow Ireland-based fighter Conor McGregor 'The Muhammad Ali of the UFC'. This has not sat well with several fans who took to Twitter to roast 'KT'.

The late Ali was a pioneer both inside and outside the boxing ring. He is one of the most significant sports people of the 20th century. Meanwhile, McGregor is the biggest star in the mixed martial arts world and he has played a huge part in the sport's rise:

"He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland," said Taylor.

Watch Katie Taylor in conversation with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani below:

Both Taylor and McGregor have trained at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin during various parts of their careers. One fan tweeted out that it was disrespectful for 'The Greatest' to compare him to 'Notorious'.

See how several MMA fans reacted on social media to Katie Taylor calling Conor McGregor 'The Muhammad Ali of the UFC' below:

Maximum Power @TheMaximumPower @MMAFighting @KatieTaylor Take this shit back. How dare you disrespect the late great Muhammad Ali like this. 😤 @MMAFighting @KatieTaylor Take this shit back. How dare you disrespect the late great Muhammad Ali like this. 😤

Insomnic Ghoul @Givebackmy @MMAFighting Back then, he had starpower, trash talk and charisma which made him similar to Ali, but even then there were things which Ali had that conor didn't. Now, hes incomparable to him. @MMAFighting Back then, he had starpower, trash talk and charisma which made him similar to Ali, but even then there were things which Ali had that conor didn't. Now, hes incomparable to him.

D.E.O. 📷 @ImJustDEO MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… https://t.co/4QLD3xUsXP Hey, @KatieTaylor . You should really read up on what Muhammad Ali did and stood for, because there’s not a single thing that Conor has done to be mentioned in the same conversation. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… Hey, @KatieTaylor. You should really read up on what Muhammad Ali did and stood for, because there’s not a single thing that Conor has done to be mentioned in the same conversation. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Mean Green Smokerlund @thealexstorm



There is no Muhammad Ali of the UFC. Especially not this clown. Stop it. MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… https://t.co/4QLD3xUsXP Katie Taylor is tweakin.There is no Muhammad Ali of the UFC. Especially not this clown. Stop it. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… Katie Taylor is tweakin. There is no Muhammad Ali of the UFC. Especially not this clown. Stop it. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Borz @H57142700 MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… https://t.co/4QLD3xUsXP Katie Taylor is a imbecile. Please, do not compare this thug who beats on innocent civilians, cheats on his loyal wife and makes racist comments about others backgrounds/faiths to a GOAT like Muhammad Ali! twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… Katie Taylor is a imbecile. Please, do not compare this thug who beats on innocent civilians, cheats on his loyal wife and makes racist comments about others backgrounds/faiths to a GOAT like Muhammad Ali! twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

Papa Doc @PapaDocLives @arielhelwani @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor is the "Muhammad Ali" of @UFC? She's insane. If anything, the "new Ali" is Khabib. It's so obvious (esp in other countries). Do a poll. Is @TeamKhabib or Conor closer to being the "new Ali?" Then, look at the data. Inshallah, proof will be in the pudding. @arielhelwani @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor is the "Muhammad Ali" of @UFC? She's insane. If anything, the "new Ali" is Khabib. It's so obvious (esp in other countries). Do a poll. Is @TeamKhabib or Conor closer to being the "new Ali?" Then, look at the data. Inshallah, proof will be in the pudding.

Dexter Granderson @mmadexter @MMAFighting I don’t think Katie Taylor knows all of what Muhammad Ali was outside of boxing @MMAFighting I don’t think Katie Taylor knows all of what Muhammad Ali was outside of boxing

Mķhů🇿🇼🤲🏾 @mukumoya



Katie stop the drugs please. MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… Katie Taylor says Conor McGregor isn’t ‘celebrated as much as he should be’ in Ireland: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the UFC’ mmafighting.com/2021/12/26/228… https://t.co/4QLD3xUsXP The WHAT of the UFC???Katie stop the drugs please. twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… The WHAT of the UFC???Katie stop the drugs please. twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

London 2012 Olympic gold-medallist Taylor, 35, is the current undisputed female lightweight boxing world champion and holds a 20-0 record. She is ranked as the No.1 women's pound-for-pound boxer by both BoxRec and The Ring.

Conor McGregor is currently out of action following the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

McGregor, on the other hand, last fought fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year. He lost the main event via TKO after a referee stoppage at the end of round one.

The 33-year-old Irishman suffered a broken leg during the fight and was deemed unfit to continue. He is currently training hard to make a comeback to the octagon as soon as possible.

There is no news yet regarding a probable timeline of his return or his next opponent. A welterweight trilogy with Nate Diaz is among the many possible options for him.

